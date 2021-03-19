Fantasy Football: Make sure you're ready for BGW29

Only eight teams will play in the blank GW29 coming up, so we take a look at four players who you can select now in preparation for this weekend.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Leeds and West Ham all play in GW29, with five of the top seven teams missing out. With this in mind, the below players are definitely worth considering for the next few game weeks...

Gareth Bale - Tottenham Hotspur (£9.3m)

On-loan Tottenham winger Gareth Bale is finally showing signs of his former self and when the Welshman is on form there is no stopping him. Along with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, Tottenham look to have turned a corner going into the latter stages of the season.

Bale put in an incredible performance against Crystal Palace recently, scoring two goals, and has been brilliant in three of his last four starts. He has six goals and three assists in his last eight games in all competitions.

The Wales international has now started four consecutive league games for the first time this season, and looks set to retain his place for the next few weeks. Aston Villa (A) will all be a good opportunity for Bale to reward his FPL owners further.

Illan Meslier - Leeds United (£4.6m)

Leeds United haven't been known for their solid defensive performances this season, instead, it has been their attacking contributions that have stood out. However, their goalkeeper Illan Meslier has had a spectacular debut Premier League season and should star in GW29.

Despite conceding a lot of goals, he has still kept nine clean sheets this season and has made the second most amount of saves (110) in the Premier League. On top of that, he has earned 19 FPL bonus points so far this term.

Leeds face Fulham (A) this weekend. After a good clean sheet against Chelsea last weekend, there is also clean sheet potential against a relegation threated Fulham outfit. The Cottagers have gone goalless in 14 games this season, and Meslier could be a good option against them.

Anwar El Ghazi - Aston Villa (£5.3m)

Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi has stepped up in the absence of the injured Jack Grealish recently. He has been suffering from a toe infection of late but he did return to play 69 minutes of Villa's 1-1 draw with Newcastle last weekend.

With this in mind, El Ghazi is also a good option to have in midfield. He has started in his past four league appearances and scored against Leeds in their 1-0 win a couple of weeks ago.

Villa missed his attacking flair against Wolves but in Grealish's absence, this is the perfect opportunity for El Ghazi to bring in lots of points for his FPL owners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal (£11.3m)

One final good option to have, in preparation for the blank GW29, is Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Their captain has been one of their stand out performers in recent weeks, impressing in front of goal (despite the Tottenham win, obviously.)

In their dismal 1-1 draw with Burnley, Aubameyang scored and provided a spark in the Arsenal team. Despite his disciplinary blip ahead of last weekend's North London Derby, Aubameynag does look to be enjoying his football at the moment.

The Gunners visit West Ham this week and despite the Hammers being one of the sides in the discussion for a top-four finish, Aubameyang can pose a real threat against them. He is the player at Arsenal who will most likely provide attacking contributions, especially in his current form.

