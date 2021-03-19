WWE star Andrade has confirmed he's asked for his release from the company.

Last week, reports surfaced that 'El Idolo' had requested to leave during a recent RAW TV taping and that he was even seen 'looking absolutely miserable' backstage.

The Mexican then added further fuel to the fire by removing all mention of WWE from his Twitter account - which even led to him losing his 'verified' status on the social media website.

He quickly began trending because of that, with fans speculating about what the future holds for Andrade.

Interestingly, it seems that even the man himself isn't sure.

On Thursday, he released a statement on Twitter confirming that he's asked for his release but added that he doesn't know what's to come next.

"The rumours are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days," Andrade tweeted.

While Andrade has said he doesn't know what the future holds, it's reported that he won't be allowed to leave WWE immediately.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the company have denied his release and it's likely that the RAW Superstar will have to wait out the rest of his contract.

It seems Andrade's time with WWE may be coming to a bitter end, which has disappointed fans.

Many believe he's a star with huge potential, but he simply hasn't been given an opportunity to showcase that.

'El Idolo' hasn't wrestled on TV since being pinned by Angel Garza in October 2020 and later that month, he wasn't even officially drafted to either RAW or SmackDown.

Andrade did take some time off for a minor injury around that time, but it's reported that he's been healthy for a long time and WWE simply aren't using him.

