Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially retired from the fight game.

The undefeated superstar initially announced his retirement following his win over Justin Gaethje in late 2020, but there had been hopes that he might change his mind.

However, The Eagle has now put those rumours well and truly to bed, confirming this week that he will vacate his UFC lightweight title.

It will come as disappointing news to UFC fans, but, after the career his has enjoyed, you can hardly blame Khabib for hanging up his gloves now.

His time inside the famous Octagon has made him a global household name, a feared competitor and one of the most respected athletes in the world.

It has also made him a rather wealthy man.

So just how much money has Khabib made over the course of his undefeated career in Dana White's UFC?

Khabib Nurmagomedov net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Khabib has called time on his fighting career with an impressive $40 million to his name.

Khabib Nurmagomedov career earnings

Khabib has been involved in some of the highest-grossing UFC pay-per-view events in the history of the organisation.

His blockbuster bout with Conor McGregor holds the box-office record after raking in an astonishing 2.4 million PPV purchases.

A $500,000 fine put a bit of a dent in his earnings from the McGregor monster bout.

Even still, it is no surprise that Khabib has earned a decent sum from the UFC alone, with the figure believed to be around $15 million.

The majority of that figure was earned in his final two fights against Dustin Poirier and Gaethje, taking home just over $6 million on each occasion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov future?

It now looks extremely likely that Khabib will step into the training and coaching side of things.

He has already been seen in his cousin's corner and has all the tools to become one of the truly great coaches as well.

News Now - Sport News