Spurs' Europa League exit: Gary Lineker, Ian Wright & Chris Sutton react

A handful of pundits and ex-Premier League stars have reacted to Tottenham's shock exit from the Europa League on social media.

Heading into this last 16 tie, Jose Mourinho's side had a two-goal advantage prior to the second leg.

However, Dinamo Zagreb managed to overturn the deficit, as a hat-trick from Mislav Orsic helped secure a 3-0 victory on the night and a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

The underdogs have now brushed Spurs aside and booked a place in the Europa League quarter-final.

This defeat on Thursday night came as quite a shock and some former players have taken to social media to voice their opinion.

"What have I just watched, a shocking performance so many questions need answering," ex-Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara tweeted.

"No leadership, no composure, no quality, amateur performance from start to finish, one play your best team, two the players have to be so much better, I have never seen a team give the ball away so much."

Match of the Day presenter and former Lilywhite Gary Lineker said, "Blimey. Spurs have blown it. No words... other than to say what a hat-trick from Mislav Orsic."

Darren Bent said that Spurs should never have lost this tie, while ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan claimed that the performance wasn't good enough.

The likes of Chris Sutton and Ian Wright also got in on the action, as the former tweeted "Spursy Spurs" while the latter simply just shared a photo of his shocked expression.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

Following the game, Hugo Lloris spoke to the media and he passionately said that Thursday night's defeat was a "disgrace". Admittedly, it's difficult to disagree with the Frenchman.

Walking off the pitch, a handful of Spurs players hung their heads in shame and deservedly so. This fixture should have been a routine victory for Tottenham and ultimately just an opportunity to rest a handful of key starters.

However, their Europa League defeat has proven that Mourinho simply cannot wholeheartedly rely on a rotated squad to deliver the goods, or even just maintain a two-goal lead.

It is a worrying sign that the North Londoners struggled to nullify the attacking threat of Zagreb, as the Croatian side had 21 shots on goal.

With the club now sitting 8th in the Premier League and out of European competition, a triumph in the League Cup is needed to save their season.

