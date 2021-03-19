With UFC fans devastated by the confirmation of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement, all attention has turned towards exactly who should get a shot at the vacant lightweight title.

Khabib’s absence will be felt and UFC knew it was going to take a big match up to fill the void left by the Russian.

So, who is it going to be?

Well, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto revealed all on Thursday night when he tweeted that former Bellator Lightweight Champion Michael Chandler and Brazilian Charles Oliveira would be entering the Octagon to fight it out for the vacated title.

The announcement comes after the pair agreed to the bout, with the fight happening on May 15 at UFC 262

So, who are the challengers for the lightweight crown?

The Lightweight Contenders

Thirty-four-year-old American Michael Chandler has been a professional MMA fighter since 2009. He entered the UFC lightweight division after impressing in his 10-year run in Bellator MMA. He holds a 22-5 record across all fights and can boast about being a three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion and the winner of the Bellator Season Four Lightweight Tournament.

Two consecutive first-round knockouts in his final Bellator MMA fights saw Chandler promoted to UFC. His Octagon debut was one to remember, with the American defeating Dan Hooker in just 2:30 at UFC 257 in January.

This fearless and decorated fighter has a formidable challenge ahead of him, however, in the shape of Charles Oliveira.

‘Da Bronx’ is a 31-year-old Brazilian with a background in Jiu-Jitsu. Oliveira became a professional competitor in 2008, spending two years in small Brazilian promotions, before graduating to the UFC in 2010.

In his UFC career to date, he holds the record for most submission wins in the organisation's history, at 14, and is tied for the most finishes at 16.

Oliveira will be confident in his first UFC title shot, with an impressive eight-fight winning streak under his belt.

While fans will be sure to miss Khabib, the prospect of watching Chandler and Oliveira fight it out in the Octagon is sure to help people move on.

The lightweight division is set for an exciting few months despite the news of its greatest officially retiring.

