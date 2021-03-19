If there's one sports entertainment star that you don't want to cross, it's Brock Lesnar. The man is legitimately a monster.

Whether he's competing in WWE or the UFC, 'The Beast' always puts on a brutal show and stepping into the ring with him must be pretty intimidating - even for fellow performers.

If you're not a trained combat athlete, it's probably best to avoid p***ing him off... but unfortunately, fans haven't always followed that fairly obvious advice.

Speaking recently, The Big Show recalled a story from the early 2000s when he was travelling alongside Lesnar, who managed to terrify 300 fans at an airport.

"So we come right to the [airport gate] and they had some little club rope trying to keep everyone away. It was pretty bad," he told Renee Pacquette’s Oral Sessions podcast.

"Brock comes out with his glasses on, blonde hair; just mad at the world because he’s been travelling for 20 hours.

"If you know Brock, he’s the sweetest guy you’ve ever met if he likes you. If he doesn’t... it’s not going to end well for you."

That day, Brock certainly didn't like the 300 fans who invaded his personal space and decided to give them the fright of their lives.

"I remember pictures going off, people are screaming; someone snatched his glasses off. He looked at everybody and everyone pulled their cameras down. And everyone there got scared.

"Then he flinched and 300 people went 'HUH!' They all gasped. I started laughing so hard. And he says 'I appreciate it in advance before you take a picture.' Then he walks off.

"And I have tears in my eyes. Because I just watched 300 people pee themselves!"

Let's be honest, if Lesnar flinched towards you, you'd probably pee yourself too. In fact, we could go as far as saying those WWE fans deserved a fright for not respecting his personal space!

