Hugo Lloris: Alasdair Gold and Jack Pitt-Brooke react to Spurs star's 'disgrace' speech

Various journalists have reacted to Hugo Lloris' outspoken interview following Spurs' shock exit from the Europa League.

Thursday evening marked the surprising end of Tottenham's Europa League journey this season, as the Lilywhites crashed out of the competition following a 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

Mislav Orsic helped guide the Croatian side to a 3-2 aggregate victory, as Zagreb booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

This result was ultimately rather unexpected and the Tottenham goalkeeper was less than pleased. Following the game, Lloris spoke to the media and his reaction raised a few eyebrows amongst journalists.

"We are all more than disappointed, it's a disgrace. I hope everyone in the changing room feels responsible of the situation because it's a disgrace," Lloris stated.

He later added: "We are a club full of ambition but I just think that the team is a reflection of what is going on in the club. We have a lack of basics, lack of fundamentals, and our all-round performance is just in relation to that."

Following Lloris' interview, a handful of top journalists have responded to the Frenchman's eye-opening quotes.

The Athletic's Adam Crafton said, "This, combined with the Mourinho interview, is a broken dressing room. What a needless mess Spurs have created for themselves."

Tottenham correspondent Jack Pitt-Brooke told his followers, "Damning BT Sport interview with Hugo Lloris here."

Football London's Spurs reporter Alasdair Gold labelled the interview as "strong stuff from Hugo Lloris" and went onto agree with his statement of it being a disgraceful performance. The Mirror's chief sports writer Andy Dunn simply tweeted "Blimey".

Jim White also got in on the action, as he highlighted the boldness of the Frenchman's post-match interview.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

After an interview like that, the alarm bells are starting to ring in North London.

Lloris looked incredibly frustrated during his interview with BT Sport and has certainly offered an insight into the ongoings at the club. By the sounds of things, Amazon Prime came a year too early for their access-all-areas documentary.

The Frenchman held nothing back during this interview and it seems that the situation could be set to implode if more results don't go the club's way.

Lloris recognised that performances on the pitch have been poor but he's made the interesting link by saying these below-par results are a reflection of what is currently going on in the club.

One thing is for sure. It's going to be an interesting few weeks in North London, both on and off the pitch.

