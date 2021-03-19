Tottenham: Joe Hart deletes embarrassing Instagram post after Europa League exit

Tottenham were eliminated from the Europa League in dramatic fashion on Thursday evening.

After winning their last-16 first leg match against Dinamo Zagreb 2-0, Spurs were in pole position to progress to the quarter-finals.

But they were shocked in Croatia as they were beaten 3-0 to crash out the competition.

Mislav Orsic's second half brace took the game into extra-time.

And the Croatian winger would notch his hat-trick in the 106th minute, a goal which would prove to be the match-winner.

It really was another embarrassing evening for Tottenham.

They were expected to easily make it through to the quarter-finals but they collapsed in epic fashion.

Joe Hart was watching on from the bench in Croatia.

Despite his side's exit from the competition, a bizarre Instagram message was posted on his Instagram after the game.

The post featured an image of the score line, followed by the caption: 'Job done.'

The post was taken down within minutes.

The damage had already been done, though, with many football fans taking screenshots.

Hart has now apologised for the post.

Jose Mourinho was absolutely fuming with his players in his post-match interview.

"In the 90 minutes and in the first half of extra-time, there was one team that decided to leave everything on the pitch," he started, per Sky Sports.

"They left everything there - they left sweat, energy, blood and at the end of the game, they had even tears of happiness. Very humble, very committed and I have to praise them.

"On the other side, my team didn't look they were playing an important match. But for me, it is for the respect I have for my own career and my own job.

"Every match is an important match for me and I believe that for every Tottenham fan at home, every match matters and another attitude is needed.

"To say that I feel sad is not enough because what I feel goes much further than sadness."

Mourinho won't be impressed with Hart's social media mistake, that's for sure.

