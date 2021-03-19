“Quack Quack Quack.” That can only mean one thing… Yes exactly, Mighty Ducks is back!

A new TV series, to be released March 26 via Disney +, will reunite us with coach Gordon Bombay as he looks to inspire a new team of rag-tag heroes.

In fact, the story is set in present-day Minnesota, with annoyed mum Alex (played by Lauren Graham) starting her own hockey team of misfit kids after her son Evan (Brady Noon) gets cut from the now super-competitive Mighty Ducks team.

Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) enters the story when he bumps into Alex and Evan as they search for somewhere to practice.

The opportunity to see Gordon Bombay’s return to Peewee hockey is not the only thing to get excited for. Entertainment Weekly has reported that episode six of the new series will see a massive reunion featuring a number of old favourites from the original trilogy.

Elden Henson is returning to our screens as Fulton, with Matt Doherty as Averman, Vinny La Russo as Adam Banks, Marguerite Moreau as Connie, Garret Henson as Guy and Justin Wong as Kenny Wu.

Creator Steve Brill has confirmed that the reunion will be sparked by a fun encounter between Coach Bombay and Fulton when they bump into each other and begin reminiscing about the old days.

Emilio Estevez has provided further details about the reunion, explaining that Fulton invites Bombay to a casual Ducks reunion at a pizza parlour right before the official ‘Mighty Ducks Gala.’ Everything starts nicely but derails when 'we discover that Bombay hasn't been invited to the gala because he doesn't represent the best of what the Ducks stand for now; they've become this ultra-competitive, sort of new bad guys.'

Things supposedly get dark from then on, but fans should not fear as the disaster leads to some personal growth for coach Bombay

Estevez explains: "He is reminded of the values that he instilled in them when they were young that led them to go on to lead productive lives, and that these were lessons they'd never forgotten, and maybe he did.

"Maybe he wasn't feeling like he was as valuable to their lives as he was, and he rediscovers that."

The original movie franchise was universally panned by critics before becoming a massive success at the box office. The series now has a cult following of fans who are never more than a few words away from quoting some of the film's most inspiring and magical moments.

Fans are sure to be delighted with the new 10-episode series just around the corner, none more so than Emilio Estevez himself, who is quoted as saying: "Once a Duck, always a Duck. After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket, and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres on Disney+ Friday, March 26.

