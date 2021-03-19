The eight teams left in the Champions League have discovered their quarter-final opponents after the draw was conducted in Nyon on Friday morning.

Football fans have four mouth-watering ties to look forward to next month, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid.

The semi-final draw was also completed and those fixtures will take place in late April and early May ahead of the final on May 29.

England has three representatives left in the competition (Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City); Germany has two (Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund); Spain has one (Real Madrid), as do France (Paris Saint-Germain) and Portugal (FC Porto).

A study this week revealed that Man City have the strongest chance of winning this season’s Champions League, according to the data. The Premier League side have never lifted the European Cup before but are in tremendous form under Pep Guardiola.

They are followed by current champions Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel’s in-form Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and then Real Madrid.

However, Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund and Kylian Mbappe’s PSG pose a big threat, while Porto shouldn’t be underestimated after they knocked Juventus out in the last-16.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Here is the quarter-final draw in full…

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Champions League semi-final draw

And here is the semi-final draw in full…

Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid or Liverpool vs FC Porto or Chelsea

Champions League dates

The quarter-final first legs will take place on April 6 and 7, while the return legs will be played on April 13 and 14.

The semi-final first legs are scheduled for April 27 and 28. The second legs will then be played on May 4 and 5.

This year’s final will be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29.

