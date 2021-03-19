What would WrestleMania Week be without sports-entertainment’s fastest-growing brand?

WWE have announced that the Superstars of NXT UK will take centre stage for NXT UK Prelude on Thursday, April 8, just days ahead of this year's 'Show of Shows'.

We already know that Tyler Bate will clash with Noam Dar to determine the No. 1 Contender to A-Kid’s Heritage Cup Championship, as announced on NXT UK this week by General Manager Johnny Saint.

The main event is already set too, with WALTER defending the NXT United Kingdom Title against Rampage Brown.

It promises to be an earth-shattering bout and one that deserves the spotlight ahead of WrestleMania 37. In fact, it could steal the show.

On this week's NXT UK, WALTER asked his GM to look the world over to find a worthy challenger to his title belt.

But it turns out the toughest potential foe was standing right in front of him the whole time and at Prelude, 'The Ring General' will defend his title against the undefeated Brown.

Since the moment he arrived in NXT UK more than two years ago, WALTER has dominated the competition.

He ended Pete Dunne’s run as the longest-reigning NXT United Kingdom champion before amassing his own record-setting reign, toppling the likes of Ilja Dragunov, Tyler Bate, Joe Coffey and more.

But Brown has also run roughshod since coming to NXT last November.

The powerhouse from Leeds, England, has put down every opponent in his WWE path thus far, including signature victories over Coffey and Dave Mastiff.

For the first time in many, many months, it seems like WALTER's title reign is under serious threat.

Who will prevail in this collision between Europe’s two best heavyweights? We'll find out that, and plenty more, in a couple of weeks.

NXT UK Prelude will stream exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

