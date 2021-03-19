Ember Moon recently captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with partner Shotzi Blackheart from inaugural holders Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. By doing so, Moon made history and has now become the first woman to win both the NXT Women's Title and the Tag Team belts.

The NXT women's roster is one of the best in the world, and the WWE has had many great teams in the past.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Ember revealed who, past or present, she would like to defend the titles against:

"The first team that comes to mind, shockingly, and I feel like a lot of people are going to be like what is LayCool - with Layla and Michelle McCool," she said.

"I had the complete honour and privilege of being able to wrestle Michelle McCool for a just quick second in the Evolution Battle Royal. And I was like, man, I just really want another match with her - I want something that's just us."

Individually both Layla and McCool had singles title runs, with Layla being the last person to hold the dual-branded Women's Championship, while McCool was the first Divas Champion in history.

Ember went on to credit McCool for her part in the Women's evolution:

"She's someone that kind of, you don't hear a lot about when you talk about women's evolution and she was definitely at the forefront of that especially in the Divas Championship era," she said.

LayCool isn't the only team Moon expressed she'd like to face. She also mentioned 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, The Bella Twins, as well as The Divas of Doom, Natalya and Beth Phoenix.

"Another team that pops up is the Bellas and Natty [Natalya] and Beth [Phoenix]," Ember said.

"There are so many teams that just endless possibilities. So I just don't know. But like I said, the first teams that come to mind is definitely LayCool, definitely the Bellas, definitely Natty and Beth."

Moon then thought of one last team she would've liked to face if they were still active, former WWF Women's Tag Team Champions - The Jumping Bomb Angels. The Japanese pair consisted of Noriyo Tateno and Itsuki Yamazaki, and held the titles once in the 80s.

