Birmingham City news: David Prutton offers predicts for Watford showdown

After securing a much-needed victory over Reading in midweek, Birmingham City now face the unenviable task of trying to halt a high-flying Watford side at Vicarage Road this weekend.



Whilst the Blues illustrated some real signs of promise during manager Lee Bowyer's first game in charge, they will need to be at their very best if they are to prevent the Hornets from securing a fifth consecutive league win.

Currently 21st in the Championship, Birmingham could climb above Derby County and Coventry City in the standings if they seal all three points on their travels tomorrow and results elsewhere go their way.

Meanwhile, another victory for Watford could move them a step closer to securing their goal of an immediate return to the Premier League following last season's relegation.

Whereas the likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz and Harlee Dean are both expected to feature against the Hornets, forward Sam Cosgrove will be pushing for a start after making his return from injury earlier this month.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the fixture, pundit David Prutton has admitted that he expects Birmingham to suffer a narrow defeat at the hands of a Hornets side who are in great form.

The 39-year-old: "Watford are looking in imperious form.

"We know how quickly these things can change but they look so strong right now to finish in that second spot.

"Lee Bowyer had a great start in midweek as Birmingham beat Reading.

"But even if they continue that bounce this is a tough trip.

"I have to fancy the Hornets."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Watford boast the joint-best defensive record in the league having only conceded 26 goals so far this season, Birmingham may find it difficult to create opportunities on Saturday.

However, given that the Blues have lost just five of their 18 away games in the second-tier, they may potentially frustrate the Hornets by being organised and keeping the game tight heading into the closing stages.

Providing that Birmingham are able to secure a positive result this weekend, they could use the momentum gained from this result to push on under the guidance of Bowyer between now and the end of the season.

With fellow strugglers Rotherham United set to face Bristol City tomorrow, the Blues know that they will be putting their rivals under a great deal of pressure if they add to their points tally at Vicarage Road.

