As he prepares for his much anticipated heavyweight debut, Jon Jones has been hard at work on the pads as he shows off his incredible body transformation.

Jones, seen by many as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, has been the dominant force in the light-heavyweight division for the best part of a decade now, with 26 wins out of 28 fights and just one loss as a result of a controversial disqualification.

After smashing all kinds of records, Jones believes it's time for a new challenge as he makes the step up to heavyweight.

With a fight against the winner of Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 on the horizon, 'Bones' has been busy bulking up and filling out his already formidable 6ft 4in physique, and the results look daunting for the rest of the heavyweight division.

Jones is said to have put on an impressive 40lbs of pure muscle, however, increased cardio and pad work means he currently sits at 245lbs, a far cry from his 205lbs days. It remains to be seen whether Jones maintains his current weight or if he intends to get any bigger.

As per talkSPORT, Jones said: "It feels good to be hitting mitts more consistently again. Don’t think it’s the best for my bulking considering that I’m back down to 245 pounds.

“I will admit I feel good at this weight. Let’s just see where the cards land. My goal is to compete a lot bigger."

All eyes will be on Jones and whether or not he can successfully make the transition to heavyweight. He will surely have extra motivation to succeed given that Dana White has promised him a title opportunity on his debut against Miocic or Ngannou; a huge incentive.

Should he succeed in the heavyweight division, Jones' legacy in UFC will just be heightened given that he is already seen as the best light-heavyweight ever.

One man looking to tarnish that legacy, though, is Jan Blachowicz. Already rumoured to be a future opponent of Jones should he drop back down to 205lbs, the Pole believes he could knock Jones back down to size.

Speaking to Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com, Blachowicz said: “Jon Jones is somewhere out there and I believe I will have the opportunity to fight him in the future.

“I think everybody would like to fight against him. We will see about the future.

“He promised me this fight but I don’t want to talk about Jon Jones because it is boring for me. But, he promised me the fight after I knocked out Corey Anderson. I believe in the future somehow we will make the fight.

“If UFC sends me the contract and I fight Jon Jones, me and my team will find a way to beat him.

“Of course, I would try and knock him out, but I think it would be a similar fight to mine with Israel (Adesanya)."

