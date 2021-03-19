Manchester United sealed their progression to the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday evening.

After a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, the Red Devils beat AC Milan 1-0 at the San Siro to scrape through to the last-eight.

Arsenal lost to Olympiacos on Thursday but still progressed after a convincing first leg win, while Roma, Villarreal, Granada and Ajax are all safely through.

They won't be joined by Tottenham, though, who were shocked by Dinamo Zagreb.

Rangers also crashed out of the competition after losing 2-0 to Sparta Prague at Ibrox.

The eight teams left in the competition have now found out their opponents in the quarter-finals.

The draw was made on Friday afternoon and you can view the ties for the last-eight below:

Granada vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Ajax vs Roma

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal

United, who are arguably the favourites for the competition, will play Granada, who are currently eighth in La Liga.

Arsenal will play Rangers' conquerors, Slavia Prague.

The most intriguing tie of the round is Roma vs Ajax, which will see two very good sides battling it out for a place in the last four.

The quarter-final first leg ties will be played on Thursday April 8, with the second legs taking place a week after on Thursday April 15.

The draw for the semi-finals of the competitions was also made. You can view the ties below.

Granada or Manchester United vs Ajax or Roma

Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal vs Arsenal or Slavia Prague

Man United face a tough game against either Roma or Ajax if they overcome Granada. They could then play Arsenal in the final.

The semi-final first leg ties will be played on April 29, with the second legs taking place a week after on Thursday May 6.

The two victors will then contest the final at the Gdanask Arena on Wednesday May 26.

1 of 20 Let's start with an easy one. Which footballer do these eyes belong to? Dele Alli Cristiano Ronaldo Joao Cancelo Ander Herrera

News Now - Sport News