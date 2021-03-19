Jose Mourinho had no hesitation in attacking Tottenham's "attitude" after they surrendered a two-goal lead to crash out of the Europa League.

A 3-0 thrashing, courtesy of Mislav Oršić's superbly taken hat-trick, has left a big question mark hanging over Mourinho's reign.

That's not to excuse the players from scrutiny, however, with Hugo Lloris launching a scathing assault on their mentality in his post-match interview.

In truth, Spurs looked assured of their progress from the moment Harry Kane put them 2-0 up in the first leg and they eased their foot off the gas at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That overconfidence followed them to Zagreb and they never really got going until the tie was already in danger.

Dele Alli failed to make an impact, Harry Winks left Tottenham fans yearning for the suspended Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Serge Aurier had a defensive shocker.

The substitutes were equally uninspiring, with Giovani Lo Celso finally making his return. Carlos Vinicius, Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn, and Sergio Reguilon all tried to muster a vital away goal, but to no avail.

The introduction of Gareth Bale at the hour mark was Mourinho's best hope of salvaging Spurs' European hopes. The Welshman has been in fantastic form with braces against Burnley and Crystal Palace, though the way the Lilywhites set up in the north London derby did him no favours.

Bale was quiet again on Thursday night and arguably wasn't the man to bring on when Spurs desperately needed a more high-energy approach.

The 31-year-old has since come under scrutiny for the role he played in Dinamo Zagreb's third goal. The Real Madrid loanee was supposed to be tracking back but stopped running and lost his man.

Unfortunately, the man in question was Oršić, who picked up the ball near the halfway line, sprinted through Tottenham's midfield and shrugged off Aurier before scoring.

Fans on social media weren't happy with Bale's effort, though he was far from the only Spurs player whose work rate deserved to be questioned.

"Bale on the 3rd goal, just watched the scorer walk right pass him. Didn’t track back like on Sunday," one Spurs fan wrote.

"Watch Bale for the third goal. Stops running back. 0 Interest. Disgrace," another added.

One fan didn't stop at Bale, either: "Sissoko for 2nd goal, Ndombele, Bale and Aurier for 3rd goal just sums up the desire and commitment to the team, all of them are a disgrace to the club for the lack of defensive effort in the involvement of the goals, these players are why we as a club are in the mess we are in."

The screenshots are pretty damning, too:

It was a bitterly disappointing, humiliating night for Tottenham and it's no wonder fingers are being pointed.

