Journalist Laurie Whitwell has praised Paul Pogba's recent Europa League performance against AC Milan.

After missing ten games with a hamstring injury, it took just three minutes for Pogba to make an impact on this European fixture, as he scored the winning goal to send Manchester United through to the quarter-finals.

The French midfielder replaced Marcus Rashford at half time and converted past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 48th minute.

Laurie Whitwell, who covers United for The Athletic, was particularly impressed with Pogba's return.

"His all-around display after six weeks out was ridiculous. Protected the ball so well, alleviated the pressure. Imagine if he'd been fit during this time," the journalist said on The Athletic's discussion page.

The 28-year-old was slightly rusty in some areas, as he took five unscheduled touches. However, Pogba still stood out amongst the crowd, as he earned a WhoScored rating of 7.79 and was named Man of the Match.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

Now that is how you make a return.

After more than a month away from the United first team, Pogba has stepped into an important Europa League fixture and it looked like he was never absent from the side.

On his day, the French midfielder has the ability to single-handedly dominate and control a game and it was one of those nights in Milan.

Despite playing 45 minutes less than Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes, Pogba provided the joint-highest key passes, which was three, for United alongside the two previously mentioned. Furthermore, he was a menace going forward, as he won three fouls for his side.

So far this season, the 74-cap international has missed 14 games through injury. With his most recent issues now in the rear-view mirror, the midfielder will look to kick on for the remainder of the season.

