Manchester United scraped through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday evening.

United had work to do going into the second leg against AC Milan at the San Siro.

The two sides drew 1-1 at Old Trafford, meaning the English giants needed a positive result in Italy.

And they managed to get the result they needed as they won 1-0.

United weren't at their best but they secured their passage through to the last eight thanks to Paul Pogba's second half goal.

Milan will be very disappointed. United were there for the taking but they didn't pose much threat at all in Italy.

And their manager, Stefano Pioli, was not happy at the final whistle, according to Il Corriere dello Sport, per football-italia.

Kieran McKenna, Man United's coach, tapped Pioli on the shoulder as he was walking by and said 'good team.'

Pioli did not take respond very well to that comment, replying: "Good team my a***, you are nothing but an a******. Your sister has a good team.”

There were reports that he was speaking to Solskjaer but the Norwegian was on the pitch at the time.

Pioli would go on to say after the game that his team deserved to win.

“It’s an elimination that really disappoints us, because over the two legs we played like a great team and should’ve scored in the first half,” the coach told Sky Sport Italia, per football-italia.

“It’s a pity, we did so much to get here and the team deserved to continue, but we had to give it a little bit more. I don’t think we deserved to go out.

“We are talking about a Manchester United side that reached the Europa League semi-final last season, that was in the Champions league group phase this term and two weeks ago beat Manchester City 2-0.

“Over the two legs, we did so much right, but the two goals we conceded were more down to our own errors than their credit, that’s what is disappointing.

“It becomes difficult for me to reproach my lads after two performances with heart, spirit, determination, courage and quality.

“Now we have to get right back on track in Serie A.”

