Nottingham Forest news: Chris Hughton makes transfer admission ahead of summer window

Nottingham Forest will be looking to extend their advantage over the Championship relegation zone when they face Brentford this weekend.



Having suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Norwich City earlier this week, the Reds know that a poor display against the Bees may potentially provide a boost for fellow strugglers Rotherham United.

Although Forest are nine points clear of the Millers in the second-tier standings, Paul Warne's side have four games in hand.

An underwhelming run of form in recent weeks by the Reds has resulted in the club failing to win any of their last six matches in the Championship.

Set to face a Bees side who are pushing for a top-six finish under manager Thomas Frank, Forest could be in for a tough afternoon at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Whilst Reds boss Chris Hughton will be focused on guiding his side to safety over the coming months, he has already admitted that he is expecting to see a number of players depart from the City Ground during the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about the club's plans for the summer, the 62-year-old said: "You have to be able to do work for next year.

"We are in a position where we know we are going to lose players.

"In any way we want to recruit in the summer, that has to be an ongoing process and it always is."

Hughton later added: "We know we've got five players on loan that in theory go back to their respective clubs.

"There are players whose contracts are up in the summer.

"Some work will go on between now and the end of the season.

"When and how, at this moment, I don't know.

"But there will have to be a rebuilding job in the summer."

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that the deals of eight Forest players are set to expire this summer, it would not be at all surprising if there ends up being a mass exodus from the City Ground as Hughton looks to overhaul his squad.

As reported by The Athletic earlier this week, Michael Dawson and Michael Hefele are unlikely to be offered new deals by the Reds whilst there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Yuri Ribeiro's future.

If Forest are to go on to achieve a relative amount of success next season, it could be argued that Hughton needs to focus on adding to his attacking options during the upcoming transfer window.

With Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Glenn Murray only being able to provide a combined total of 11 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, the Reds may benefit from signing a forward who is capable of addressing their lack of conviction.

News Now - Sport News