Dinamo Zagreb needed a miracle to overturn their two-goal first leg deficit in the Europa League round of 16 against Tottenham Hotspur.

Whether you put the Croats' shock 3-0 victory down to divine intervention or the north Londoners' ineptitude, they quite rightly revelled in upsetting Jose Mourinho's side.

Of course, the Blues' extraordinary result was not only remarkable because of their standing - they are part of UEFA's 19th-ranked league in Europe - against the Premier League giants.

Their task had been made all the more difficult because their manager, Zoran Mamić, had been sentenced to four years in prison earlier this week.

The Croatian media had all but written them off, so it was astonishing to see Spurs capitulate and concede two goals to Mislav Oršić before he completed his hat-trick in extra time.

In England, the attention has understandably focused on a result which caps a miserable week for Tottenham following their abject 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the derby last weekend.

To rub salt in the wounds, the Gunners also made it through their own tie, beating Olympiacos 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 1-0.

So it was a decent night for all who sympathise with the red half of north London - and that includes one of Dinamo's own players.

Robbie Burton came through the ranks at Arsenal, spending 14 years with the club at youth level.

In 2020, he moved to Zagreb and he was an unused substitute against Spurs. Despite his minimal role in their exit, however, he was delighted in getting one over on his former rivals.

Burton took to Twitter with a photo of himself celebrating among the fans, writing: "London is red. Croatia is blue."

The tweet has spread like wildfire with over 32,000 'likes' and nearly 4,000 retweets at the time of writing.

You can see Dinamo players celebrating the historic night with some of their supporters below:

Spurs won't welcome Burton's tweet, but in truth, they deserved every bit of ridicule thrown at them.

The result was no laughing matter for Jose Mourinho, though. The Europa League was his team's best hope of making next season's Champions League and their season now hinges almost entirely on beating Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final next month.

News Now - Sport News