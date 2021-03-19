Ember Moon returned to the WWE in October last year after a 14-month injury. Moon, who was originally part of the SmackDown roster, came back to the company at NXT TakeOver 31 after a series of vignettes the previous month.

Her return saw her stare down NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. Ember has since been a regular on NXT, most recently teaming with Shotzi Blackheart. The pair became the second NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, defeating Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

By doing so, Moon became the first woman to win both the NXT Women's Title and NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Ember revealed what effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on her return:

"When I got injured, I was really bummed out about it. But then I was like, Oh, I get to be at home for a little bit. Okay, cool," she said.

"Then COVID happened and originally I think I was okay with it. I was like, okay, I just stay at home, wear my mask, go to therapy.

"And then it got so bad that they shut down all the physical therapy places that I was going. [They] Shut down the surgeon to where I couldn't physically go into the office." she added.

The pandemic got so bad that Moon had to do Zoom calls with doctors and had to show them the progression of her healing on a video call.

Ember went on to say how severe her injury was and how it could've ended her career.

"I was immensely affected to the point where I had like a lot of issues with my ankle and my achilles to where I didn't know if I was going to be able to come back to wrestling." she emphasised.

Moon used the time at home to help others though streaming herself playing video games. She raised money in order to assist individuals who struggled to pay for groceries, in doing so, she reignited her love for gaming.

Ember returned to the ring on the October 7 episode of NXT, teaming with Rhea Ripley, beating Gonzalez and Kai

Moon also expressed how happy she is to be back in the squared circle:

"It was difficult to say the least, but you know, I got through it - and thank goodness I'm back."

