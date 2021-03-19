When it comes to legendary WWE figures, there are none who carved greater legacies than The Rock and The Undertaker.

One was rightly named 'The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment' before embarking on a record-breaking Hollywood career, while the other committed 30 years of his life to the wrestling business.

To say that they are both future WWE Hall of Famers is obvious - it's a matter of when - not if.

Both The Rock and The Undertaker were key figures during professional wrestling's hottest era and their paths crossed on many occasions.

Dwayne Johnson has spoken before of his admiration for The Phenom - much like many, many others - and he's once again heaped praise on 'Taker this week.

Responding to a video of Undertaker jokingly calling him a 'C-lister', The Rock called his old friend an 'absolute beast' and said it was an honour sharing the ring with him.

"Hahaha one of the many reasons I love my big brother, Take," he tweeted.

"Great sense of humour. Absolute beast in the ring and the most athletically gifted big man to ever wrestle and grace our squared circle. An honour to get my ass kicked by him over the years."

Brilliant! We need to see more of The Undertaker and The Rock interacting on social media! There's clearly so much love between these two WWE legends!

We're not too sure about The Phenom calling Rocky a 'C-lister' though... come on, Undertaker, he's at least a B-list celebrity these days!

