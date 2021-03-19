Tottenham transfer news: Spurs could swoop for Schalke starlet

Tottenham have set their sights on Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe ahead of the summer transfer window, as reported by Transfermarkt.

The North London club face competition for his signature, with Liverpool, Ajax and Norwich also reportedly interested in the attacker.

Price-tag and contract situation:

Hoppe is currently valued at £2.7m by Transfermarkt. However, it is understood that potential buyers expect to have to pay €7-10m (£6m-8.6m) to secure his services.

The 20-year-old extended his contract with the Bundesliga outfit last month, meaning that his current deal runs until 2023. It is believed that he has made a "gentlemen's agreement" with the club, though, who will allow him to leave in the summer if they receive an acceptable offer.

Statistics:

Since making his debut for the side in November, Hoppe has been one of Schalke's standout players in a dismal campaign for the German team. They are currently bottom of the table, and look destined to drop into the second tier.

The American forward has scored five goals in 15 top-flight appearances this term. This includes netting a hat-trick against Hoffenheim in January, Schalke's only league win of the season so far.

He is the team's top scorer in 2020/21, and his goal conversion rate of 38% puts him above both Harry Kane (20%), and Carlos Vinicius (35%) for this season.

Expert opinion:

Schalke manager Dimitrios Grammozis has been impressed by Hoppe's impact since coming into the side.

Earlier this month, he praised the youngster for stepping up and taking responsibility at such a tender age.

As reported by BuliNews, he said: "Matthew has done really well in the games he has played in so far. Looking at the way he has scored his goals, he hasn't just been lucky, but has shown real quality.

"Of course, you can't expect miracles from such a young player. But it's great to see how he throws himself into challenges and that he's making a lot of runs in behind. Those are things that are important to the team."

Verdict:

Tottenham's need for a quality back-up striker was there for all to see on Thursday night as they crashed out of the Europa League.

Vinicius was introduced in the final moments of normal time, but failed to register a shot on target as Spurs went in search of a crucial away goal.

Spurs will reportedly pass up the opportunity to sign him for £38m this summer, suggesting that they could turn their attention elsewhere.

Chairman Daniel Levy would do well to bring in Hoppe. Much like Vinicius, Hoppe struggled for game time at the start of the campaign. Yet when he did get his opportunity he took it, and he has rarely been out the team ever since.

That is what Mourinho's men need - someone who is willing to wait patiently for their chance, but then make the most of it when it arrives.

Having only turned 20 last weekend, Hoppe has plenty of developing to do, and learning his trade alongside Kane will benefit him and Tottenham in the long run, if he comes over to the Premier League.

