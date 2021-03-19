Tottenham's season hit another low on Thursday evening as they were knocked out of the Europa League at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb.

Spurs lead 2-0 from the first leg and looked to be cruising through to the last eight.

However, they would suffer a dramatic collapse during the second leg in Croatia.

Spurs conceded two second half goals to take the game into extra-time.

Mislav Oršić would then complete his hat-trick in added time, sending Spurs out of the competition.

Jose Mourinho's position as manager is now seriously under threat.

With Spurs well behind in the league, their only chance of winning silverware this season comes in the shape of the Carabao Cup, where Tottenham will play Man City in the final.

There are many Spurs fans that want to see Mourinho replaced as manager and it appears that the club are losing patience too.

According to the Daily Mail, Mourinho will be sacked as manager at the end of the season if he fails to deliver Champions League football.

They go on to report that Spurs have already begun identifying Mourinho's replacement.

Julian Naglesmann is viewed by many behind the scenes as the perfect candidate to takeover, while Brendan Rodgers is also admired.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Mourinho has a lot of work to do.

Tottenham are currently six points behind fourth placed Chelsea in the Premier League, although they do have a game in hand over their London rivals.

Spurs are in poor form at the moment and their confidence must be rock bottom.

Finishing in the top four would represent a decent season for Spurs, but anything else would be a failure.

Mourinho is one of the highest-paid managers in the world and would be entitled to a lot of compensation if he is indeed sacked.

But Spurs will have no choice if the team continues to perform like it is at the moment.

Rodgers and Nagelsmann would both be brilliant appointments should Mourinho lose his job.

