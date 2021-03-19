Leeds United news: Bielsa makes admission about the Whites' attacking options

Leeds United will be looking to win their seventh away league game of the season this evening when they head to Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

Promoted alongside the Cottagers last season, the Whites have experienced a fruitful 2020/21 campaign to date under the guidance of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Currently 12th in the Premier League, Leeds will temporarily move above Crystal Palace in the standings if they can avoid defeat tonight.

Whilst Patrick Bamford is likely to feature against Fulham after making progress in his recovery from a hip injury, fellow striker Rodrigo could miss out due to a muscular problem.

Meanwhile, Wales international Tyler Roberts will be hoping to start a sixth-consecutive game in the Premier League before representing his country in their World Cup qualifying fixtures later this month.

Although Bamford has been able to take the Premier League by storm this season by scoring 13 goals and providing six assists, Roberts and Rodrigo have only managed to produce a combined total of six direct goal contributions.

Yet despite a lack of conviction from this aforementioned duo, Bielsa has insisted that he is happy with the attacking options that he has at his disposal.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror ahead of this evening's clash, the Leeds boss said: "Tyler Roberts, Bamford and Rodrigo can all play as a centre-forward and Rodrigo and Tyler can also play behind the centre-forward.

"They are all options and throughout different stages of the campaign, they have given positive responses."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas both Rodrigo and Roberts have both illustrated some real signs of promise this season, they need to improve on their consistency if they are to go on to be successful in the Premier League for Leeds.

Currently averaging WhoScored match ratings of 6.54 and 6.34, it is hardly surprising that this particular duo have failed in their attempts to overtake Bamford in the pecking order at Elland Road.

As well as taking more shots-per-game (3.4) and winning more aerial duels (1.3) than Rodrigo and Roberts, Bamford boasts the third-highest match rating score (7.04) at Leeds behind Liam Cooper and Raphinha.

If Roberts and Rodrigo continue to falter in-front of goal between now and the end of the season, it could be argued that Bielsa ought to consider signing a new forward in the summer who can provide added competition for Bamford which in turn may help the Leeds man reach new heights next season.

