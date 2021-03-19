As UFC comes to terms with the news nobody wanted to hear following Khabib Nurmagomedov's official retirement on Friday, Conor McGregor has taken one last swipe at his former foe.

After president Dana White made the announcement earlier in the day, the Eagle's time in the sport looks to have officially concluded, following his statement he would not fight again last year.

Defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October, Khabib shocked fans by saying he would not step into the Octagon again, following the death of his father and trainer.

With an undefeated record of 29 fights without a loss, perhaps his biggest fight with Conor McGregor stirred up emotions between the fighters, resulting in Khabib scaling the cage and attacking one of the Irishman's team, Dillon Danis, after his victory.

As Khabib walks off into the sunset, McGregor wished his rival happy retirement, but took one last swipe, claiming that he and their fight made the Russian.

Posting on Instagram, McGregor stated, "Happy retirement kid, smell ya later. Never forget who came in the game and made ye. Straight from my big Irish balls."

McGregor then playfully states, "Remember folks, if you hate cutting weight so much, all you have to do is move up a division. God bless."

Khabib's retirement will come as a blow to UFC fans globally, who have only recently been willing a potential dream bout against Georges St-Pierre to happen.

It is perhaps however, comes as no surprise and from the perspective of McGregor, the Notorious one will never know if he could have beaten him in their proposed rematch, that never came to pass.

