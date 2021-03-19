At the top of his game, Adriano was one of the most talented footballers on the planet.

The Inter Milan and Brazil legend was snapped up from Parma and he terrorised Serie A in the mid to early 2000s.

Sadly, the death of his father in 2004 changed everything.

It's well-documented that after that, he struggled with alcohol problems and his career went into sharp decline.

In 2008, he was loaned out to Sao Paolo and bar a brief stint at Roma, during which he failed to score, the striker was never seen in the top European leagues again.

He eventually retired in May 2016, bringing to a close a career which might have been so much more.

Pro Evo 6 gamers will remember him as something of a cult figure, but that's not to diminish his achievements in real life.

Adriano won 14 major honours, including the 2004 Copa America and four Serie A titles. He also finished in the top seven of the Ballon d'Or twice.

Years on, however, the 39-year-old is now living a very different life.

Per The Sun, he recently sold his £1.2 million mansion and left behind all his possessions except his trophies.

Now, he is living in the presidential suite of a luxury hotel in the upmarket neighbourhood of Barra da Tijuca Rio de Janeiro, with the room costing him £10,383 a month. It's also claimed he's been dating two women at once.

According to FourFourTwo, the Emperor was sometimes seen riding around on a scooter in Rio, handing out free Big Mac meals to children.

That report also cites neighbours who claim that while the Selecao icon still has the occasional party, they're a lot tamer and less frequent than they once were.

All in all, his lifestyle seems very different now and that's probably for the best. “By going back to Brazil I gave up millions, but I gained happiness," he once said, per the Star.

It's still incredible to think this is the same man who lit up the Champions League with the Nerazzurri.

His physique has changed dramatically, too. Take a look at these before and after photos from his Instagram:

Our hope is that Adriano is now in a much better place than he was previously.

News Now - Sport News