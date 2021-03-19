Liverpool, as we all know, are having a poor season.

The Reds are well off the pace in the Premier League and are out of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

The only chance they have of winning silverware this campaign is in the form of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat RB Leipzig last week to seal their progression to the quarter-finals.

And they have been drawn to play Real Madrid in the last eight.

On the back of the Champions League draw, we've decided to take a trip down memory lane and remember the XI that Brendan Rodgers fielded when Liverpool faced Real Madrid at the Bernabeu back in 2014.

Liverpool had made a poor start to the Champions League that season.

They had only picked up three points from their opening three games and were beaten 3-0 by Real Madrid two weeks prior.

However, instead of seeking revenge, Rodgers decided to play a bemusing XI at the Bernabeu.

In a massive gamble, he decided to leave Philippe Coutinho, Steven Gerrard, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson on the bench.

The likes of Joe Allen, Lazar Markovic and Fabio Borini would start in what was a hugely controversial XI.

View it below:

Did Rodgers really think that this XI could go to the Bernabeu and get all three points?!

To be fair to him, Liverpool didn't do too badly on the evening.

Karim Benzema's 27th minute strike would be the only goal of the game as Real Madrid emerged 1-0 victors.

Liverpool would go on to exit the Champions League after they could only muster draws against Basel and Ludogorets in their final two games.

Liverpool are going through a pretty rough time at the moment. But this XI is just a reminder that they've gone through so much worse.

