Ronaldinho has been through an incredibly tough time of late.

Having been released from a prison sentence in Paraguay last year, the Brazilian legend has been trying to reintegrate to normal life.

In February, his mother Miguelina Eloi Assis dos Santos sadly passed away and Lionel Messi was among those within the game to pay tribute.

According to the Daily Mail,Ronaldinho was so "grief-stricken" he was unable to attend the funeral to pay his respects, with his siblings going on his behalf.

It's incredibly sad to see the 40-year-old struggling so much right now.

The World Cup winner will always be adored by millions for his incredible talent regardless of some of the headlines he has made since retiring.

A further report from Marca, who have translated claims made in Brazilian newspaper Extra, will now prompt even more concern about the football icon's wellbeing.

Ronaldinho's friends reportedly say they are growing increasingly worried about his "excessive partying and alcohol" following his mother's passing.

"Every day is a party," they said. "Ronaldinho starts drinking vodka, whiskey, gin in the morning and only stops drinking the next morning.

"It is not something of late, but we noticed that it became more intense after his mother's death."

Another friend added:

"He had a New Year's Eve party and everything.

"Several friends from Rio went there because he feels very lonely in that immense place where he lives. He has a barbecue, he dances, he always goes far.

"He lives in a fortress with everything he needs. Ronaldinho has a huge heart and tries to be generous with his friends.

"But not all of them are true friends and I see a lot of damage being done to him."

We can only hope Ronaldinho has the right people around him to help him get through this incredibly difficult time.

