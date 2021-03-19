Slavia Prague's 2-0 victory against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday evening has been marred by allegations of racism.

After the game, Steven Gerrard stated that Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara had claimed he was racially abused by Slavia's Ondrej Kudela.

"I feel angry," the Rangers boss told reporters. "I know Glen and trust him 100%. The Slavia player has caused this and something needs to happen quickly but that is above me. But whatever happens, I stand next to Glen."

Footage of the incident in question clearly shows that Kudela did whisper something in Kamara's ear while covering his mouth.

Kamara instantly reacted angrily, leading to a scuffle among the players and Rangers captain Conor Goldson chasing after Kudela.

In the video below, you can clearly hear what was said during the ugly scenes at Ibrox.

Video

Kamara says to the referee: "Oi, oi he's f***ing racist.

Bongani Zungu then turns to the sidelines and shouts: "He said f***ing monkey."

In a statement, Slavia admitted that Kudela did swear at Kamara, but they have denied any allegation of racist abuse from their player.

Rangers have said they will "refuse to acknowledge any attempt to defend, deflect or deny the abuse" experienced by Kamara on Thursday evening, per BBC.

A statement from the Scottish champions added: "The racist abuse suffered by Glen Kamara will not be tolerated by Rangers.

"This incident has been reported to the Uefa match delegate and we understand that it has formed part of his match report.

"Uefa will be well aware the football world is watching. We expect a robust and unequivocal response in relation to this incident.

"It cannot be merely 'swept under the carpet' - we are not prepared for Glen Kamara to be yet another statistic. Enough is enough."

Simon Stone has now confirmed that UEFA will be investigating the matter.

