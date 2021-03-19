Manchester United will play FC Granada in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side earned their place in Friday's draw the evening before, beating AC Milan 1-0 in San Siro to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Half-time substitute Paul Pogba scored the only goal of the game just minutes after entering the fray, the Frenchman firing home from inside the box.

Milan performed pretty well over both legs, but just fell short on their home patch on Thursday night.

Injuries have hampered the Italian side over recent weeks and star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was restricted to just 35 minutes of action across both games.

The 39-year-old superstar has been in fine form on the pitch in 2020/21 and it seems he's still his usual self when it comes to giving post-match interviews.

Zlatan was asked by BT Sport whether he believed the current United side is better than the one he played in.

In typical fashion, the enigmatic striker aimed a sly dig at the Red Devils' lack of trophies under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after initially hailing the Norwegian's team as the superior of the two.

"I think it's [United's team] better than mine but I won trophies, that's the big difference," Zlatan said.

The Swede - who's recently come out of international retirement - won three trophies during his short time in English football.

In his first season with United under Jose Mourinho, he won the Community Shield, Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Zlatan was the team's match winner in the Carabao Cup final, scoring two goals in an enthralling 3-2 victory over Southampton at Wembley.

Milan's ageless forward finished his United career with 29 goals in just 53 appearances in all competitions, a record that means he can get away with aiming sly digs at Solskjaer's side.

The Norwegian will be desperate to prove Zlatan wrong and win his first trophy as a manager, bringing an end to his semi-final hoodoo in the process.

United were beaten in the semi-finals of the 2019/20 Europa League by Sevilla and were eliminated at the same stage in the Carabao Cup this season by bitter rivals Manchester City.

