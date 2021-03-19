Who is new Wales Women manager Gemma Grainger?

Gemma Grainger has been appointed as Wales Women’s manager, signing a four contract.



The 38-year-old replaces Jayne Ludlow, who left her role in January having failed to guide Wales to a major tournament for the second consecutive time.



Former Wales player and current Bristol City assistant coach, Loren Dykes, will be part of the coaching staff for the April camp, with the rest of Grainger’s backroom staff yet to be determined.



Here’s five things you should know about the new Welsh coach.

She’s worked for England before

Grainger spent 11 years working with the England age-group set-up. A UEFA Pro Licence holder, she has been head coach of all England teams from under-15s through to under-23s.

This will stand her in good stead for working with Wales’ youth prospects, though the Welsh FA have confirmed that Grainger will not work with the age-group sides initially, like that of her predecessor.

She previously worked with Mark Sampson

There was much speculation about a return to women’s football for Mark Sampson, who was linked with the vacant Wales job before Grainger’s appointment.

Grainger actually worked with Sampson during his time with England as she joined the coaching staff for the 2017 European Championships.

England were knocked out in the semi-finals of that specific tournament, losing 3-0 to eventual winners the Netherlands.

She beat out over 60 applicants

The announcement of Grainger as manager today comes after more than 60 candidates allegedly applied for the role.

A single-figure shortlist was drawn up, with all those nominated boasting extensive experience and a UEFA Pro Licence.



Football Association of Wales president Kieran O’Connor said: "I am thrilled to announce Gemma’s appointment as Women’s national team manager.



"Following a thorough recruitment process, we now look forward to the future with the Women’s national team, with ambitions for growth and success in the women’s game in Wales.”



She’s excited for the challenge

Speaking on her appointment, Grainger stressed her excitement and promised that qualification for a major tournament is the aim.

"I’m proud to become Cymru’s national team manager and I can’t wait for the challenge ahead,” she said.



"Every part of my career has been deliberate and thought out to build towards taking a senior team to a major tournament. It’s an exciting time for everyone and I’m looking forward to working with staff and players to fulfil everyone’s potential to go to the next level.



"It’s an opportunity for me and the players to write a new chapter and build on the story of women’s football in Wales."

She knows some of the players already

It may have been 10 years ago, but Grainger still remembers connecting with the likes of Tash Harding and Rhiannon Roberts back at university level.

The new manager praised both players’ mentality and emphasised that she’s looking forward to working with the pair again.



“Their levels of professionalism and pride and the fact they’re all in is a trait I remember about those two players, in particular,” Grainger told reporters.

