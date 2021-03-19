Netball Superleague Preview: Six games over an action-packed weekend

Another weekend means one thing - the Netball Superleague is back again with six games over a two-day period. Ten teams are in action, with top of the table Loughborough Lightning without a fixture.

The opening game on Sunday sees reigning champions Manchester Thunder take on bottom of the table, Celtic Dragons. Thunder started the season well, but have suffered back-to-back defeats, while Dragons are still without a win in six matches.

The north-west side will be looking to get back to winning ways against the struggling Welsh outfit, when they face off at noon.

Following the game is Saracens Mavericks taking on London Pulse at 2pm. Mavericks currently sit 4th in the table, coming off the back of a 34-all draw with Strathclyde Sirens - the first scoreline to finish level in Superleague history after the rule was introduced this campaign.

Pulse grabbed their first win against Dragons last Monday, a much needed boost for Sam Bird’s team. Kira Rothwell remains in the top three attacks with an impressive shot succession rate, scoring 42 out of 44 shots.

The third match on Sunday has Surrey Storm facing the only undefeated side in the league, Team Bath. Storm are on a three-game losing streak and coming up against a very impressive Bath team, who could extend to four defeats in a row.

Bath have been solid in defence, conceding only 177 goals so far - the lowest of all sides - this is 29 less than the next best defence. Centre-pass is at 4pm.

The weekend’s final game sees Strathclyde Sirens face two-time champions, Wasps. Sirens’ Towera Vinkhumbo has the most turnovers, 29, and most interceptions, 22, in the league - stats that will encourage the Scottish outfit’s fans when coming up against third-highest goalscorer, Rachel Dunn at 6pm.

Looking ahead to Monday evening there are two matches. The first is at 5:15pm when Bath take on Sirens. The last time these two sides met, Bath narrowly won by four goals, in a 51-47 thriller. Sirens will be looking for revenge on this occasion.

The second game sees Leeds Rhinos face Severn Stars. Rhinos will be looking to get their fourth win of the season against a Stars team who are expected to still be without captain, Liana Leota, after she injured her wrist against Thunder on February 28.

GiveMeSportW predictions:

Sunday

Thunder v Dragons - Thunder win

Mavericks v Pulse - Mavericks win

Storm v Bath - Bath win

Sirens v Wasps - Wasps win

Monday

Bath v Sirens - Bath win

Rhinos v Stars - Rhinos win

