Daily Digest: Rachael Blackmore becomes the first woman to win leading jockey title at Cheltenham Festival

In today’s news: Rachael Blackmore makes history at Cheltenham, Wales announce their replacement for Jayne Ludlow, and a former England star is recognised as cricket’s top commentator.

Blackmore wins top jockey award

Rachael Blackmore has become the first woman to finish as the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 31-year-old rode a remarkable sixth victory of the week earlier today, as Quilixios won the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

The Irish rider also made history earlier this week as she won the Champions Hurdle with unbeaten horse Honeysuckle.

Blackmore collected the award –– named the Ruby Walsh Trophy –– from former jockey AP McCoy, who won the Champions Hurdle three times himself, in 1997, 2006 and most recently in 2010.

Grainger appointed new Wales manager

Wales have announced that Gemma Grainger will take over as the side’s new manager, on a four-year contract.

Grainger takes over from Jayne Ludlow, who left her role in January after Wales failed to qualify for their second straight major tournament.

The 38-year-old had previously worked with the England development teams for 11 years and was part of England’s coaching team for the 2017 European Championships.

Speaking of her appointment, Granger said: "It's an exciting time for everyone and I'm looking forward to working with staff and players to fulfil everyone's potential to go to the next level. It's an opportunity for me and the players to write a new chapter and build on the story of women's football in Wales."

Arsenal to face Man United in a must-win game

Arsenal host Manchester United tonight in a game that could decide who claims the final Champions League spot this season.

The Gunners are six points behind United at present but have a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

A win tonight would therefore put them in an ideal position to leapfrog United in the coming weeks and snatch that all-important third-place finish.

Former Arsenal captain Faye White spoke to GiveMeSport Women earlier this week about her former side’s chances this evening.

The reverse fixture between the teams finished 0-0, but Arsenal know that at this stage of the season, a draw is simply not enough.

Isa Guha rated world’s top female commentator

Former England fast-bowler Isa Guha has been named as the world’s leading female cricket commentator.

The rankings, which were decided by Last Word On Sport, rated Guha number one, ahead of fellow English former professional Ebony Rainford-Brent and Lisa Sthalekar.

Guha has commentated for several different broadcasters, including Fox Sports, BBC 5 Live, and Sky Sports.

As a player she took over 100 international wickets and was part of the England squad which won the ODI World Cup in 2009.

Saracens face Exeter as Harlequins look to close gap at the top

Harlequins meet Bristol this weekend as they aim to catch Saracens at the top of the Premier 15’s table.

Quins had been leading the league at one stage of the campaign, but were forced to concede their recent game against Sarries after breaking COVID-19 protocol.

Gerard Mullen’s side are now six points behind their rivals, who have won every season of the competition since its inception in 2017.

Saracens also play tomorrow as they face fifth-placed Exeter Chiefs.

