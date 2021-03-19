Sheffield Wednesday news: Joost van Aken linked with summer departure

Sheffield Wednesday's tumultuous 2020/21 campaign continued to falter earlier this week as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough.

The Owls were forced to settle for a point after Callum Paterson's unfortunate own-goal cancelled out Josh Windass' early strike.

Currently nine points adrift of safety in the Championship, the Owls will be hoping to close this particular gap when they head to Oakwell tomorrow to face Barnsley.

However, when you consider that the Tykes have won nine of their last 10 league games, Wednesday could be in for yet another tough afternoon in what has been a season to forget for the club's supporters.

Although Owls manager Darren Moore will be focusing on trying to keep Wednesday in the Championship over the coming weeks, he may need to make a decision regarding the future of one of his players.

According to The Star, Joost van Aken is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in Germany, Turkey, Belgium and the Netherlands ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite the fact that his contract is set to expire in June, the defender has yet to agree fresh terms with Wednesday and is understood to be keeping his options open for now.

Since joining the Owls in 2017, van Aken has only managed to make 33 appearances for the club in all competitions as his spell has been interrupted by injuries.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

After returning to Hillsborough last summer following a loan spell with German side VfL Osnabruck, van Aken would have been hoping to make a positive impact for Wednesday during the current campaign.

However, despite featuring in 17 of the the club's opening 21 league fixtures, the defender has since fallen down the pecking order and is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines again due to injury.

Given that van Aken has averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.52 which is lower than the scores that Tom Lees, Cheyenne Dunkley and Osaze Urhoghide have managed to record this season, it could be argued that the Owls ought to consider letting him leave this summer.

Whilst van Aken may benefit from a fresh start elsewhere, Wednesday boss Moore could use the wages freed up from the defender's departure to re-invest in his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

