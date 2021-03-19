Sheffield Wednesday news: Sky Sports pundit offers prediction ahead of Barnsley clash

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town earlier this week, Sheffield Wednesday now face the tough task of trying to slow down an in-form Barnsley side on Saturday.

Whilst the Owls currently find themselves nine points adrift of safety in the Championship, the Tykes are fighting for a play-off place under the guidance of manager Valerien Ismael.

Having won their four of their last five league fixtures, Barnsley will be brimming with confidence heading into tomorrow's clash with Wednesday.

In contrast, the Owls could be in for a tough afternoon when they head to Oakwell as they have only amassed one point from a possible 12 on offer this month.

Whereas the likes of Josh Windass and Keiren Westwood are likely to feature against the Tykes, Wednesday will be without central defender Chey Dunkley who is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this weekend's showdown, pundit David Prutton has suggested that Wednesday face a mammoth task to avoid relegation this season and will suffer a narrow defeat at the hands of Barnsley.

The former Owls midfielder said: "We've run out of platitudes for Barnsley, Valerien Ismael has done so amazingly well with the players he has got to get them in this position.

"It seem like it's not a question of play-offs anymore, because if they keep going they could end up even higher!

"If Darren Moore keeps Sheffield Wednesday up from here then he will have done a hell of a job.

"They face an uphill battle, and to be honest I can't see them getting anything from Oakwell."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst the gap between Wednesday and safety isn't insurmountable, Moore's side simply have to pick up points on a regular basis between now and the end of the season if they are to have any chance of avoiding relegation to League One.

However, given the desperate situation that the Owls find themselves in this season, it would somewhat of a shock if they manage to secure a positive result against Barnsley.

Whereas Wednesday have only managed to win three games on their travels during the current campaign, the Tykes have lost just one league game at Oakwell since the turn of the year.

If Barnsley are at their best this weekend, the Owls' search for a first Championship win under Moore may have to wait until after the international break.

