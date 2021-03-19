Celtic exclusive: Club hope for bidding war as Leicester line up £15m transfer bid

The future of Odsonne Edouard has been frequently discussed across recent transfer windows.

Linked with the likes of West Ham United, Arsenal and Aston Villa as well as AC Milan and Roma, the Frenchman has endured a difficult campaign this year as Celtic surrendered their Scottish Premiership title in meek fashion.

GIVEMESPORT can reveal that the 23-year-old is Leicester City's top target this summer and the former Premier League champions are likely to offer around £15m for his services at the end of the season.

Manager Brendan Rodgers brought him to Scotland back in 2017 before making his loan deal a permanent arrangement a year later and the two were successful together. During the 68 games Edouard played under the Northern Irishman, he scored 27 goals and registered a further 10 assists.

For their part, Celtic value the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster closer to £20m and hope for a bidding war between interested parties in order to raise his price tag.

Caretaker boss John Kennedy recently revealed that the club will address the striker's future at the end of the campaign with Frank McAvennie telling Football Insider as far back as July that he didn't think the Edouard seemed interested in staying at Parkhead.

While he did hit back at that particular comment, he will soon enter the final year of his contract and Celtic are unlikely to get anything close to the £20m they want outside of the summer window.

The club's record signing, Edouard has scored 81 goals in 161 appearances for Celtic and has won every trophy available at domestic level at least twice.

Now, his time at the club could be coming to a close as Rodgers looks to raid his former employers for the first time since controversially leaving for the East Midlands in 2019.

