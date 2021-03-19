Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore reveals latest in Owls' view of duo

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to defy the odds this weekend when they head to Oakwell to face in-form Barnsley in the Championship.

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town earlier this week, the Owls know that they now need to be picking up points on a regular basis between now and the end of the season if they are to avoid relegation to League One.

Currently 23rd in the Championship, Wednesday have yet to win under new manager Darren Moore and may struggle to compete with a Barnsley side who have won nine of their last 10 league games.

Whilst Moore will be focusing on doing all that he can to retain the Owls' second-tier status between now and the end of the season, he has offered an update on the club's pursuit of two free-agents.

Whereas the Wednesday boss confirmed that they he will not be making a move for Danny Simpson, he has yet to rule out a move for Ravel Morrison who is currently training with the first-team.

Speaking to The Star about the duo, Moore said: "We've had both players in - it's been confirmed that Danny Simpson is a definite no, and Ravel has been out there in terms of a free transfer.

"We know about his ability and talent, but it's just an enquiry from us.

"Danny came up on the radar, but after looking into it, he just wasn't for us.

"I said before that sometimes you look at situations, and you think 'is he for us or not'?

"And we decided as a football club that he wasn't.

"That's it really.

"He was on the radar, and that's it."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Simpson averaged a lower WhoScored match rating last season (6.54) than what the likes of Tom Lees, Dominic Iorfa and Julian Borner have achieved during the current campaign in a poor Wednesday side, Moore has arguably made the right decision not to sign him.

Without a club since being released by Huddersfield, it will be intriguing to see whether the 34-year-old is given a chance elsewhere after failing to impress the Owls.

Although Moore hasn't yet ruled out a move for Morrison, it would be somewhat of a shock if he does opt to bring him in as the midfielder struggled to make an impact in this division whilst on loan at Middlesbrough in 2020 from Sheffield United.

In the three appearances that he made for the Smoggies, the 28-year-old was unable to provide any goal contributions and has since gone on to be released by both the Blades and Dutch side ADO Den Haag within the space of six months.

