Rangers transfer news: Kenny Miller speaks on interest in Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos has certainly made a splash since joining Rangers.

Indeed, the Scottish champions are aware the Colombian could be tempted by a move into mainland Europe this summer following a £16m bid from Lille in 2020, having bagged 92 goals in 175 games for the Glasgow giants.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Ibrox star Kenny Miller has suggested interest from teams in Europe was inevitable following Morelos' form in the Europa League.

Having overtaken Ally McCoist as the club's all-time leading goalscorer in continental competition, GIVEMESPORT revealed earlier in the week that those behind the scenes believe their £1m signing is more likely to move into Europe than cross the border into the Premier League.

Talking of that potential interest, Miller revealed that his exploits away from Scotland are the ones to have sparked intrigue.

"There's been speculation about Alfredo since he came to the club because he was a young striker, scoring a lot of goals, getting a lot of headlines," said Miller.

"He's run some really good defences ragged over the years, particularly in Europe, and I think that's where people take notice, including teams on the continent."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While players leaving Scotland for the Premier League have enjoyed a huge amount of success in recent seasons, perhaps there is still a snobbery south of the border amongst some that performing well in the Premiership means little compared to the top English leagues.

With that in mind, it does seem as if suitors - such as Lille last year - have used his goals in Europe as a measure of the player rather than just off what he's been doing at domestic level for Rangers.

Scoring against the likes of Rapid Vienna, BSC Young Boys, FC Porto, Feyenoord, Benfica and Lech Poznan does indicate the 24-year-old is able to find the back of the net against quality opposition, no matter their tactical make-up.

Selling top players just after a title win might not seem conducive to building for success but, with two years left on his deal, this summer is arguably the best chance to bring in a big fee for the striker.

This time next year, his value will surely have decreased unless he signs an extension and - though Rangers appear to be a happy camp at the moment - there's no guarantee of that right now.

If the offers start pouring in over the coming months, Rangers might be wise to consider them.

