Tottenham news: Players see big difference between Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino in training

The fallout from Tottenham Hotspur's shocking loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League is likely to be a far-reaching one.

Indeed, captain Hugo Lloris labeled the performance a 'disgrace' while also suggesting it was a reflection on what is happening behind the scenes at the club, with Jose Mourinho questioning his players' attitude and commitment.

Writing about the game in The Athletic, Jack Pitt-Brooke has followed up on the story posted a few weeks ago about some players feeling frustrated with Mourinho's approach.

Back in February, the same publication revealed some of Spurs' attacking players were unhappy with how little attention was paid to coaching patterns going forward, with the focus largely on what the opposition is doing.

Despite some good form since - scoring four goals on three occasions in the seven games between the loss at West Ham and last night in Croatia - that does appear to still be the case.

In the report posted earlier today, Pitt-Brooke talks about how there is a feeling behind the scenes that the players simply aren't coached the same way as they were under Mauricio Pochettino in terms of going forward.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Surely this can't be much of a surprise.

Though it'd be too simplistic to say that Mourinho is merely a defensive manager given his side have scored over 100 goals in all competitions this season, he is not a man particularly renowned for his attacking set-up.

The idea of the Portuguese relying on individual quality rather than a defined set-up from his attackers was raised by Goal way back in 2014 even before his sacking at Chelsea while his style of play was questioned while in charge of Manchester United.

Outside of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son - two of the best forwards in the Premier League across recent seasons - no one has scored more than five times in the league this season for Spurs. While Gareth Bale has been in good form of late, the Welshman is one of the most decorated British players in the modern era, so it's not as if Mourinho appears to be getting much more out of his attackers than other coaches have before.

Given he is one of the most highly paid managers in the world, that is indeed a problem.

