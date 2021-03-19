Barcelona are a pale shadow of the team they once were.

While Ronald Koeman's side have been in decent form throughout 2021, they're still a serious downgrade on the all-conquering outfits led by Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

Under Guardiola, Barcelona won their first ever treble in 2008/09 and two seasons after that, they won a La Liga and Champions League double.

That team is often labelled as the finest in footballing history, although Enrique's class of 2014/15 weren't bad either.

The former Barcelona player guided the Blaugrana to their second treble in a season that saw the birth of the famous MSN trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

So while they've struggled in recent years, it's perhaps not surprising to learn that Barcelona have been named as UEFA's Club of the Decade (2010-2020) by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics.

They've ranked Europe's elite clubs by the combined total of their yearly points in the 'Club World Ranking'.

Let's take a look at the top 10...

10. Arsenal - 2,016 points

9. Manchester United - 2,020 points

8. Manchester City - 2,113 points

7. Chelsea - 2,113 points

6. Juventus - 2,272 points

5. Atletico Madrid - 2,302 points

4. Paris Saint-Germain - 2,357 points

3. Bayern Munich - 2,594.5 points

2. Real Madrid - 2,782 points

1. Barcelona - 2,877 points

Liverpool miss out on a spot in the top 10, with the four English sides featured having to make do with the bottom four places in the list.

Real Madrid finish just behind bitter rivals Barcelona, which isn't a surprise given that Los Blancos won four Champions Leagues between 2014 and 2018, three of them in a row under Zinedine Zidane.

Atletico Madrid's position ahead of the English quartet and Juventus is a strange one, as the Spanish side have only won La Liga on one occasion over the past 10 years.

During that time, Chelsea, City and Juve have won their respective divisions on multiple occasions, nine times consecutively in the Italian side's case.

