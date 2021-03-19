Leeds United news: Winger's price-tag revealed amid interest from Whites

After making their long-awaited return to the Premier League, Leeds United have enjoyed a fruitful 2020/21 campaign so far.

With the likes of Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha all thriving in this particular division, the Whites are now all but guaranteed to remain in the top-flight next season.

Whilst Leeds' displays against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over the Christmas period illustrated that they still need to work on the defensive side of their game, stunning victories over the likes of Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion rightfully earned plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

Given that his side are seemingly drifting towards a mid-table finish, it is hardly a surprise that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is already reportedly looking to bolster his squad in the summer transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Sport (as cited by TEAMtalk), the Whites are thought to be interested in the possibility of signing Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu who will be available for a fee believed to be in the region of €20m.

The 20-year-old, who has already been capped twice by Turkey at international level, is also being tracked by Arsenal and Sevilla.

Kokcu has featured on 23 occasions for Feyenoord in all competitions this season and could be in line to start for the Dutch side in their clash with FC Emmen tonight.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could potentially be a shrewd move by Leeds if they do indeed decide to make a move for Kokcu this summer.

As well averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.79 this season, the midfielder could be the ideal fit for the Whites' possession-based style of play as he has recorded a pass completion rate of 84% in the Eredivisie and has taken 1.9 shots per game.

When you consider that only two Leeds midfielders (Phillips and Jamie Shackleton) have produced a better pass completion rate than Kokcu whilst only Raphinha and Bamford have had more shots per match, the midfielder could turn out to be a good addition to their existing options.

Whilst it may take Kokcu some time to adapt to his new surroundings, there is no reason why he cannot have a positive impact on Leeds as his arrival could force the likes of Phillips and Mateusz Klich to step up their performance levels.

Yet when you consider that Arsenal and Sevilla are being touted for a move for the Feyenoord man, the Whites need to act quickly if they are indeed interested in him as a failure to do so may result in them missing out.

