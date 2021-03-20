During a European football season, a player's market value will often either increase or decrease.

If a footballer performs well out on the pitch for a prolonged period of time, they're promptly rewarded with a new price tag.

Transfermarkt regularly update players' values throughout the course of a campaign and they've recently revealed the latest valuations for those plying their trade in the Premier League.

A number of players in the English top-flight now have the coveted green arrow next to their names and below, we've provided the 30 players whose value has increased the most since the start of the season.

Let's take a look at the figures from Transfermarkt...

30. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) +£12.6m

New market value: £27m

29. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) +£12.6m

New market value: £45m

28. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) +£12.6m

New market value: £45m

27. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) +£13.32m

New market value: £16.2m

26. Amad Diallo (Manchester United) +£13.5m

New market value: £13.5m

25. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) +£13.5m

New market value: £24.3m

24. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) +£13.68m

New market value: £18m

23. Fabio Silva (Wolves) +£14.4m

New market value: £22.5m

22. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) +£15.3m

New market value: £31.5m

21. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) +£15.75m

New market value: £31.5m

20. Reece James (Chelsea) +£15.75m

New market value: £36m

19. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) +£16.2m

New market value: £22.5m

18. Ben White (Brighton) +£17.55m

New market value: £22.5m

17. Mason Mount (Chelsea) +£17.55m

New market value: £54m

16. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) +£18m

New market value: £28.8m

15. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) +£18.9m

New market value: £40.5m

14. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) +£18.9m

New market value: £45m

13. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) +£18.9m

New market value: £76.5m

12. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) +£18.9m

New market value: £76.5m

11. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) +£19.98m

New market value: £22.5m

10. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) +£20.7m

New market value: £31.5m

9. Pedro Neto (Wolves) +£21.15m

New market value: £31.5m

8. Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) +£22.14m

New market value: £27m

7. Tomas Soucek (West Ham) +£25.20m

New market value: £36m

6. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) +£25.38m

New market value: £27m

5. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) +£26.55m

New market value: £54m

4. Ruben Dias (Manchester City) +£35.55m

New market value: £63m

3. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) +£36m

New market value: £54m

2. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) +£37.8m

New market value: £81m

1. Phil Foden (Manchester City) +£38.7m

New market value: £63m

Foden takes top spot, the City starlet one of 16 Englishmen to feature in the top 30.

That might explain why the Three Lions are currently the favourites to win Euro 2020 this summer...

