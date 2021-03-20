Kasper Schmeichel's interview with Jake Humphrey summed up his elite mentality

While Manchester City are undoubtedly one of the elite teams in European football, the seemingly constant churn of high-profile signings have meant players leave the Etihad in search of first-team football.

One of the most high profile of those has been Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

A City player from the of fourteen until nineteen, the Dane has since gone on to win the Premier League title with The Foxes and establish himself as a legend in the East Midlands after spells at Notts County and Leeds United.

With 60 international caps and multiple appearances in European football, the 34-year-old's comments on The High Performance Podcast last month are interesting. Reflecting on the drive it took from within himself to leave City just after they were taken over, Schmeichel talked about how merely watching from the sidelines wasn't what football is meant to be about for him.

GIVEMESPORT's exclusive partnership with the show allows us to delve deep and Schmeichel's comments speak to a man eager to make his way in the game.

"I got to the point at City where I was traveling to games," he said to Professor Jake Humphrey and Damien Hughes.

"Wasn't on the bench, wasn't playing and that's not what football is about for me. Football is about playing, it's about being part of something.

"I'd much rather play in League Two than sit on the bench in the Premier League."

Well, he's certainly been a part of something since leaving City.

Playing a major part in one of British football's biggest ever upsets, he proved crucial in helping Leicester defy the odds and win England's elite competition, keeping fifteen clean sheets as Claudio Ranieri's side romped to the league title.

The kind of elite mentality he showed in leaving the seemingly comfortable surroundings of City to move down into the lowest division in the league set-up is indicative of the desire the Danish international has.

City's loss has been Leicester's gain.

