Man United transfer news: Edinson Cavani reaches verbal agreement

Football Insider has claimed that Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has verbally agreed to join Boca Juniors at the end of the season.

The Uruguayan forward has struggled with various injuries during his time in England, and now looks set to leave Old Trafford after less than a year at the club.

Price-tag and salary:

Cavani's contract is set to end in June, meaning that United will not receive a transfer fee for the 34-year-old.

However, his departure will save the Red Devils a significant amount of money with regards to wages.

The former PSG attacker has been earning £210,000-a-week this term, making him the team's fourth-highest paid player.

Statistics:

Despite his fitness issues, Cavani has still appeared in 25 matches this season, recording nine goal contributions along the way.

His tally of seven goals across all competitions puts him level with fellow forward Anthony Martial, who has featured in 10 more games during the campaign.

Cavani has found the net every 192 minutes this year - only Bruno Fernandes (every 151 minutes) and Marcus Rashford (every 185 minutes) have a better goals-per-minute ratio for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men out of those who have scored multiple goals for the side in 2020/21.

Expert opinion:

Cavani has been one of Europe's leading strikers for the past decade, and has not let his standards slip since moving to the Premier League. That is the view of Solskjaer, who lavished praise on Cavani back in December.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said of Cavani: “He's so meticulous and professional with his habits, everything about him shows why he's had the career he's had and, at the age he is now, he's still one of the fittest players we've got.“

“He's been a great influence and has made a great impact since he's come here. He's got a few years left in him.”

Verdict:

Cavani may still have some good years ahead of him, but it seems that United won't benefit from them.

Ultimately, though, this appears to be a positive outcome for all parties involved. Cavani gets to move closer to home where he will likely see out the remainder of his career.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer can focus on adding a striker to the squad that can be a prolific goalscorer for the present and the future.

Martial and Cavani have had some promising moments this season, but have rarely looked like being players who can fire the side to the Premier League title.

The club have been linked with Erling Haaland in recent months. The Norwegian international has been in sparkling form for Borussia Dortmund, and has netted 47 goals in 48 games since moving to Germany.

Moving on Cavani, who was always a short-term solution to United's striker problems, effectively paves the way for Haaland to arrive this summer, with the Red Devils landing themselves a generational talent up front.

