Manchester United fans were rather puzzled by Eric Bailly's omission from the squad to face AC Milan on Thursday night.

The Ivorian defender started in the first leg between the two sides and was then an unused substitute during last weekend's 1-0 victory at home to West Ham in the Premier League.

However, Bailly was not part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's party that travelled to Milan, with club captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof both playing the full 90 minutes at centre-back.

The pair certainly performed well under the lights at San Siro, but the decision to play Lindelof over Bailly is one that could cost United in the long run.

That's because the call to leave the Ivorian international at home has not gone down well at all with the player himself.

According to The Sun, Bailly is now planning to snub United's new contract offer in response to being left out of the squad to face Milan.

A source from inside the United dressing room: “Eric has had enough now. He simply doesn’t feel wanted or respected by the manager.

“Eric doesn’t believe he gets any answers or explanation about the way he is treated and feels he is the easy option to leave out.

“It’s a real shame because Eric always tells us he loves the club and feels the respect of the fans. But it’s got to the point this week where he has to think about his future.”

United fans will understandably be outraged if Solskjaer has forced Bailly into rejecting a new deal at the club.

When he's been fit this season, the £13.5m-rated defender has performed to a very high standard and looked as if he's the perfect partner for Maguire.

In Bailly's last five Premier League appearance, United have kept three clean sheets and conceded only two goals.

He really is a top-class defender and Solskjaer should be doing everything possible to keep him at the club.

Because if Bailly opts to leave Old Trafford, he certainly won't be cheap to replace.

