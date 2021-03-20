Didier Drogba is one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history.

He really was the complete centre-forward and in his prime at Chelsea, defences across Europe simply had no idea how to stop him.

Drogba was quick, strong, skilful and intelligent, attributes that helped him score a lot of goals at the very highest level during his time in west London.

In 381 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, the Ivorian genius scored 164 times and 44 of those strikes came in just one season.

The campaign in question is 2009/10, a period of time in which Drogba was undoubtedly the finest out-and-out striker on the planet under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti

It was also a season which saw Chelsea win the double and Drogba set two incredible club records, ones that look as if they're going to stand the test of time.

His haul of 29 Premier League goals - which won him the coveted Golden Boot - is the most by a Blues player in a single campaign since the division was rebranded in 1992/93.

Drogba also assisted his superstar teammates on 10 occasions in 2009/10, taking his goal contribution tally to 39 overall.

Once again, that's the most ever by a Chelsea player in one season and it's why the Ivorian's individual brilliance will be remembered by lovers of the beautiful game for decades to come.

If you're still a bit of a Drogba doubter, then you must check out the great man's highlights from 2009/10 in the video below. After watching them, we feel sure your mind will be changed.

Drogba's 2009/10 highlights

The man could do it all and his ability from dead-ball situations is still seriously underrated.

What made Drogba's efforts in 2009/10 even more remarkable was the fact that he delivered against Chelsea's direct rivals.

The Ivorian scored Premier League goals away at Arsenal (x2), Manchester United and Liverpool, three of the toughest places to visit in English football.

Drogba also netted the Blues' only goal in their 1-0 FA Cup final win against Portsmouth, further highlighting that he was the ultimate big-game player.

The man is a bonafide Chelsea legend, a player the streets will never forget and also one that the west London club have never properly replaced.

