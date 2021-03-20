Arsenal have had an underwhelming season.

Mikel Arteta's side are well off the pace in the Premier League. They are currently 10th and are 10 points off the top four.

They have a chance to salvage something from their season in the shape of the Europa League, having made it safely through to the quarter-finals earlier this week.

But, regardless of whether they win the Europa League or not, Arsenal fans will be looking forward to next season.

The home and away kits that Arsenal will wear for next campaign have now been 'leaked' by the reliable Footy Headlines.

You can view them below:

ARSENAL'S HOME KIT

"The Adidas Arsenal FC 2021-2022 shirt introduces a fresh look for the Gunners. It's mainly red ('scarlet') with white sleeves and side panels," the description on Footy Headlines' website reads.

Arsenal's home kit is quite nice but, personally, I don't think it's as good as their kits in previous years.

Footy Headlines say it will be released in Summer 2021, with it mot likely being available to buy in July.

ARSENAL'S AWAY KIT

"Inspired by the club's many classic yellow away shirts from the 1970s until the 1990s, the Adidas Arsenal 2021-22 away jersey is predominantly yellow," Footy Headlines' website reads.

"The yellow color is the same one that was used on the AC Milan 2014-15 third jersey - 'Pearl Citrine'."

I'm a big fan of the cannon being on the shirt instead of Arsenal's badge. The addition makes the kit look a lot more unique.

But I really don't like the colour. It looks really pale. The kit has so much potential and would be much better if it was a darker shade.

Footy Headlines say the kit will be available to buy in July 2021 and will retail at €90.

