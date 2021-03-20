Just two nights out from Fastlane, all eyes were on Friday Night SmackDown and who would become the special enforcer for Sunday night's main event.

With Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan squaring off for the Universal Championship, it was down to Edge and Jey Uso to battle it out to become the special enforcer.

Elsewhere, Seth Rollins attempted to continue his revolution, while things between Big E and Apollo Crews heated up.

Sasha Banks def. Nia Jax in a SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

After Bianca Belair chased an interfering Shayna Baszler into the ring and got stopped by the referee, The Queen of Spades set up to kick Sasha Banks and accidently kicked her own partner instead. This allowed The Boss to pick up the quick pin on Nia Jax to retain her SmackDown Women’s Title against The Irresistible Force.

Shinsuke Nakamura confronted Seth Rollins

Shinsuke Nakamura took exception to Seth Rollins’ attack on Cesaro last week and shut down The SmackDown Saviour at the mic before embarrassing him with a beatdown that ended with Kinshasa.

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio def. The Street Profits

After teaming with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for a victory in an eight-man tag team match last week, the Mysterios overcame The Street Profits in an effort to position themselves for a possible SmackDown Tag Team Title match against The Dirty Dawgs in the future.

Otis & Chad Gable def. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

Moments after overcoming Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford, the Mysterios found themselves bested in an impromptu challenge from Chad Gable & Otis following Otis' devastating Splash off the second rope.

Daniel Bryan came face-to-face with Roman Reigns en route to WWE Fastlane

The Leader of the “Yes!” Movement stood toe-to-toe with The Head of the Table two days before their Universal Championship match at WWE Fastlane and promised to make him tap out.

King Corbin def. Sami Zayn

King Corbin quelled a recent thorn in his side by defeating Sami Zayn in a matchup filled with his opponent's questionable tactics. When guest SmackDown commenter Kevin Owens refused to agree with Zayn’s conspiracy theories after the bell, the ranting Master Strategist attacked KO from behind with the Helluva Kick.

Big E’s pre-Fastlane interview with Apollo Crews turned volatile

Prior to defending his Intercontinental Championship in a rematch against Apollo Crews at WWE Fastlane, The Powerhouse of Positivity broke away from the safe separation of his interview with Crews, chased him down with a borrowed golf cart and unleashed a backstage beatdown on his rival.

Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler ended in a No-Contest

On the same night that their WWE Fastlane tag team partners squared off, Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler collided. The match was cut short when Natalya & Tamina suddenly emerged to attack everybody and show why they should be in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match at WWE Fastlane.

Edge def. Jey Uso to become the Special Enforcer at WWE Fastlane; Roman Reigns took out Edge and Daniel Bryan

With Daniel Bryan looking on, Edge emerged victorious in his first SmackDown match in 10 years by overcoming Roman Reigns’ unhinged cousin with the Spear to become the Special Ringside Enforcer for the Universal Championship Match at Fastlane. Moments after the bell, however, The Big Dog took out the victorious Rated-R Superstar and, thanks to Uso, his Fastlane opponent Daniel Bryan with two Spears of his own.

