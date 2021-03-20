Rangers were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday evening as they were defeated by Slavia Prague.

But that result pales in insignificance due to events at the end of the game.

Glen Kamara was visibly upset after a comment made to him by Slavia Prague defender, Ondřej Kúdela.

The Czech Republic international has since been accused of making a racist comment to Kamara.

Kudela defended himself, telling Czech outlet Sport that he said: "You're a f****** guy".

But Kamara has now called that a 'complete and utter lie' in an emotional statement.

It reads: "During yesterday's match with Slavia Prague, Kedel was arguing with a Rangers player and after I tried to intervene, he told me to shut up and then said 'one second my friend.'

"He then came over to me covering his mouth, leaning into my ear, he uttered the words - 'You're a f****** monkey, you know you are.'

"I was shocked and horrified to hear such racist abuse from a professional football player. Kedel's claim he simply swore at me and said 'You're a f****** guy' is a complete utter lie which does not stand up to any form of scrutiny."

Kamara has also paid tribute to his manager Steven Gerrard.

"I am grateful for the unconditional support of my team, our club and especially our manager Steven Gerrard," he added.

Gerrard was captured consoling Kamara on the pitch in what makes for heartbreaking footage.

And the English manager said in his post-match interview that he stands with his player.

"Glen Kamara to me is one of my own, like all of them in that dressing room," said Gerrard, per Sky Sports. "I 100 per cent believe him, what he's saying in terms of the accusation.

"Other players around it heard it. I will stand toe-to-toe with Glen Kamara."

It's sad to see events like this still taking place in today's society. Racism is never and will never be acceptable.

